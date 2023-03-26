Home Cities Bengaluru

Drunk man in Bengaluru drives car at 120 kmph with only wheel rim

Due to overheating, the tyre had completely come out of the rim

Published: 26th March 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

The driver was neither injured, nor did he hit any other vehicles, said the police  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a bizarre incident, the East Division night beat patrolling police handed over a 27-year-old man to the Banaswadi traffic police after he was found speeding despite the front left tyre of his car being punctured and running just on the wheel rim.

The police, who followed the car for almost 2 km, alerted the driver to stop before he hit some other vehicle. The incident occurred around 3 am on Saturday on Kammanahalli Main Road and the driver was coming from Indiranagar.

The police identified the driver as Nithin Yadav, a resident of HRBR Layout. Yadav, who was driving a MUV, was said to be unaware of the deflated tyre and still kept driving at over 120 kmph. Due to overheating, the tyre had completely come out of the rim.  The police managed to make him stop the car at Muniyappa Circle.

“The driver was neither injured, nor did he hit any other vehicles. Since the road was empty, he was speeding. We suspect that after the tyre burst, he was unable to control the car and stopped after moving nearly one to one-and-a-half kilometres. The Hoysala patrolling police, who were on a night beat, noticed it and followed the car alerting the driver. The driver himself stopped the car at Muniyappa Circle,” said a police officer.

The Banaswadi traffic police subjected the driver to medical tests. After seizing his driving licence and the car, the police called his family members and sent him with them. The driver has been booked for driving under the influence of alcohol and also for rash and negligent driving. He has been let out on bail.

