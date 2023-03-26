Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court directs ECI to rectify discrepancies in voters’ list

Justice M Nagaprasanna issued this directive recently after hearing petitions filed by M G Pradeep, booth-level agent of BJP, and M Srinivas, general secretary of BJP, Bengaluru Central Division. 

Published: 26th March 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to complete the exercise of rectifying discrepancies in the electoral rolls of the Shivajinagar and Shanthinagar assembly constituencies at the earliest.

Justice M Nagaprasanna issued this directive recently after hearing petitions filed by M G Pradeep, booth-level agent of BJP, and M Srinivas, general secretary of BJP, Bengaluru Central Division. 

In the Shivajinagar segment, the ECI found 8,281 voters shifted and 1,847 voters dead. Similarly, it found 2,773 voters either shifted or dead in Shanthinagar. The counsel of petitioners said that block-level agents had identified 26,000 voters either dead or have shifted from Shivajinagar and 8,807 voters either dead or have shifted from Shanthinagar.

The ECI has not launched any exercise to identify such voters despite submitting representations to it. Objecting to this, the counsel for ECI said the commission has prepared a list of 11,000 such voters in Shivajinagar and issued notices. It was found that of the 11,000 voters, 9,195 had shifted and the rest died. Of the 9,195 voters, 914 had replied and submitted their residential documents.

After hearing them, the names of 914 voters were not deleted from the Shivajinagar list. As far as 8,281 voters are concerned, the ECI is yet to complete its exercise. Of the 8,807 voters in Shanthinagar, 2,773 voters had either shifted or died, the counsel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court ECI
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp