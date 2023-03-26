Kidnapped 42-day-old baby girl reunited with her mother in 6 hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 42-day-old girl, who was kidnapped by an unidentified woman at 7.30 am on Saturday from Kalasipalya, was rescued by the public near the railway colony in Magadi Road police limits in the afternoon.

Members of the public, who found the suspicious behaviour of the accused, caught her. As she had no convincing answers, the public informed the police control room. The police who took custody of the woman found that she had kidnapped the baby from Durgamma Temple Street in Kalasipalya. The baby was handed over to her mother within a few hours of her kidnap.

The baby’s mother, Farheen Begum, 27, had filed a complaint with the Kalasipalya police at 12.30 pm after her kid was not found in the house. The police registered a case and booked the accused for kidnap and theft in the house.

Begum, who stays with her husband in Sarabandepalya in Banashankari, had come to her mother’s house in Kalasipalya for the delivery. After the delivery, she was at her mother’s house. Begum had slept in the hall after feeding her baby. Since the main door was open, the accused entered the house easily and kidnapped the baby. She had also stolen a mobile phone from the house.

Begum and her family members who were unable to find the kid approached the Kalasipalya police in the afternoon. Around 1.30 pm the baby was rescued by the public at the railway colony near Okalipuram in Magadi Road police limits. The Magadi Road police after taking custody of the accused flashed a message to the control room.

After the control room personnel alerted the other police stations, the Kalasipalya police who had already registered a kidnap complaint approached the Magadi Road police and took custody of the accused along with the baby. The Kalasipalya police then contacted the complainant and handed over the baby to her mother.

The accused has been identified as Nandini alias Ayesha wife of MD Asif, a resident of Shivajinagar and a native of Mulbagal in Kolar. “Balu Subramanian, Bhoopal, Vishnu, Nagamma and Hemanth were the people who helped the police in finding the kidnapped baby. We appreciate their efforts,” Laxman Nimbargi, DCP (West) said.

