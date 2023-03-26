Minor girl dies while being intimate with boyfriend in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old minor girl is said to have died during a sexual act with her 18-year-old lover near Tataguni Estate on the outskirts of the city in Ramanagara district. The accused took the victim to an isolated place and lured her to have a physical relationship.

The victim had excessive bleeding during the act. The accused has been arrested and booked for rape, POCSO and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the jurisdictional Kaggalipura police. The incident occurred on Friday.

Both the victim and the accused are from the neighbouring villages in Kaggalipura. Both are said to have fallen in love while studying together. The victim was a first PU student, while the accused is a college dropout.

“The accused has not murdered her. After realising that she had died, the accused sought help from his friends. The body has been shifted for the postmortem to a hospital on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road. We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the death,” said the police.

