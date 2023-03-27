Home Cities Bengaluru

Banner war in Bengaluru: BJP workers accused of assaulting man 

A 31-year-old marketing professional who allegedly objected to putting up banners and flexes was allegedly assaulted by BJP workers in Rajajinagar.

Published: 27th March 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old marketing professional who allegedly objected to putting up banners and flexes was allegedly assaulted by BJP workers in Rajajinagar.

The alleged incident took place on March 18 evening and the victim, Santosh M, a resident of Rajaji Nagar 3rd Block, lodged a complaint with the Magadi Road police on March 24. Santosh alleged that he came across posters and flexes put up on the footpath and a playground near the Ram Mandir ward office in Rajajinagar.

He contacted the BBMP officials and brought it to their notice and asked them to remove the banners as it was in violation of the Supreme Court directions. As the BBMP officials, who said they will be coming in a while, didn’t turn up even after an hour, Santosh splashed used oil that was kept outside a garage there on the banners.

“While he was returning, 10-15 BJP workers attacked him and assaulted him. They allegedly recorded a video of the incident and also posted the videos on social media. We have registered a case against eight persons under the provisions of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IPC and are investigating,” the police said.

