BBMP holds survey to achieve elimination of measles, rubella

BENGALURU: BBMP district task force has been conducting door-to-door surveys to identify and vaccinate children upto five years to achieve measles and rubella elimination in India with the support of field health workers. BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, said the Palike has taken measures to vaccinate children who would have missed it.

The Palike is taking more steps to control other preventable diseases. In the past two weeks, 1.15 lakh children have been vaccinated with the first MR dosage and 1.07 lakh children with the second, Chandra said.

According to WHO, “Measles is highly infectious and an acute viral disease with no specific treatment. It is also one of the leading causes of childhood mortality among vaccine-preventable diseases in India.”

It is an air-borne disease causing 10-12 days of infection including high fever, cough, running nose, red eyes and skin rashes. In cases where a child is not vaccinated, it can lead to ear infection, blindness, diarrhoea, pneumonia and death.

Doctors said measles can be prevented with a safe and effective vaccination and is covered under India’s universal immunisation programme. Every child is eligible for MR vaccination for free. Dr Rajath Athreya, senior consultant and head of the department, of Paediatrics and Neonatology, at Sakra World Hospital, said the incidence WHO currently reports is 1 in 20,000, hence India is still far from MR elimination. However, the coverage for MR vaccination is much better in Urban Bengaluru.

Appreciating BBMP’s initiative, he said in a pre-vaccination state measles is highly infectious and causes immune amnesia causing severe immunodeficiency in children. Compromised immunity eventually makes them susceptible to many diseases. Hence, identifying and vaccinating the children will help in reducing the mortality rate.

