First day, first ride turns out to be a hit

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The holiday mood, with smiles from the staffers and security personnel and a red rose handed over to every commuter by senior Metro officials, created a carnival-like atmosphere. At 7 am, the first train chugged off from the KR Pura end. Initially, passengers were few, but then the numbers increased when the train touched Whitefield Kadugodi.

Shankar Subramaniam was super-excited as he was the first customer to buy a token from Hoodi station.

Subramaniam, the owner of a brewery start-up, told TNIE midway into his journey, “It has been wonderful so far, and the hospitality is really nice. The Hoodi station is in front of my apartment, so I can walk and take the Metro every day.”

A seven-member family, comprising a tiny tot and three senior citizens, had occupied a row. Rajan Prakash had boarded the train at Nallurhalli along with their wife Seema, their kids 10-year-old Akshit and one-and-a-half-year-old Advit, his father and his in-laws.

“I am extremely happy to be on Namma Metro on the first day of its operations,” he said.

NS Viswanathan, CFO of Mfine, a healthcare app, said, “I have waited for three years to take a ride on this route. I am simply delighted.” A couple from Basavanagudi had come to KR Pura station to enjoy the experience on the first day. Sri Lakshmi, assistant professor, Adarsh Institute of Management & IT and her husband Murali Krishna, CEO of Accord Software & Systems, travelled in the Metro to Baiyappanahalli. “We then took a feeder bus to KR Pura. We will be boarding a train soon and are looking forward to our first trip,” she said.

ALSO READ | PM launches Whitefield-KR Puram metro line in Karnataka

Another traveller who came to a long distance was Ravi Shankar. “I came from JP Nagar. I was on the Metro when the first Metro stretch was launched (October 20, 2011) and wanted to do it again today,” he said.

Director, Rolling Stock, Operations and Maintenance (O&M), NM Dhoke and Executive Director, O&M, AS Shankar, were travelling on trains from different ends to interact with the passengers and gather feedback.

BENGALURU: The holiday mood, with smiles from the staffers and security personnel and a red rose handed over to every commuter by senior Metro officials, created a carnival-like atmosphere. At 7 am, the first train chugged off from the KR Pura end. Initially, passengers were few, but then the numbers increased when the train touched Whitefield Kadugodi. Shankar Subramaniam was super-excited as he was the first customer to buy a token from Hoodi station. Subramaniam, the owner of a brewery start-up, told TNIE midway into his journey, “It has been wonderful so far, and the hospitality is really nice. The Hoodi station is in front of my apartment, so I can walk and take the Metro every day.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A seven-member family, comprising a tiny tot and three senior citizens, had occupied a row. Rajan Prakash had boarded the train at Nallurhalli along with their wife Seema, their kids 10-year-old Akshit and one-and-a-half-year-old Advit, his father and his in-laws. “I am extremely happy to be on Namma Metro on the first day of its operations,” he said. NS Viswanathan, CFO of Mfine, a healthcare app, said, “I have waited for three years to take a ride on this route. I am simply delighted.” A couple from Basavanagudi had come to KR Pura station to enjoy the experience on the first day. Sri Lakshmi, assistant professor, Adarsh Institute of Management & IT and her husband Murali Krishna, CEO of Accord Software & Systems, travelled in the Metro to Baiyappanahalli. “We then took a feeder bus to KR Pura. We will be boarding a train soon and are looking forward to our first trip,” she said. ALSO READ | PM launches Whitefield-KR Puram metro line in Karnataka Another traveller who came to a long distance was Ravi Shankar. “I came from JP Nagar. I was on the Metro when the first Metro stretch was launched (October 20, 2011) and wanted to do it again today,” he said. Director, Rolling Stock, Operations and Maintenance (O&M), NM Dhoke and Executive Director, O&M, AS Shankar, were travelling on trains from different ends to interact with the passengers and gather feedback.