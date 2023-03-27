‘Knowledge City idea good, but needs support, investment’: Basavaraj Bommai

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that a Knowledge City will be set up outside Bengaluru to allow foreign universities to set up their campuses, the newly-appointed British Council India Country Director Alison Barrett said that the move would provide a good opportunity for both UK universities and students.

Speaking to TNIE, she said universities are always looking for the opportunity to set up their own campuses. “However, it will definitely depend on the quantum of investment and support. UK universities have a lot of experience of setting up campuses in other countries. So, the UK is very familiar with the process. We hope to see a lot of UK universities here. We’re also one of the most internationalised systems in the world, with a third of our faculty coming from other countries. It really benefits from that kind of diverse experience and different perspectives, backgrounds and traditions,” she told TNIE.

Barrett was appointed head of the British Council India in January and is hoping to encourage more students from the UK to study in India. “We’re looking forward to strengthening that and ensuring that Indian students have the best experience when they come to the UK. We’re also looking to bring in more UK students to India. It is particularly an important area for me, as I had come to India when I was young, and had an opportunity to experience not only the cultural traditions and history but also the modern side of India,” she said.

At the school level, she said that the British Council is also working towards providing digital literacy in the state, in collaboration with the Department of School Education and Literacy. “We are currently working with 200 government schools to improve digital literacy and teach them coding and the use of new technology. We are also ensuring that those opportunities are equitable, so making sure that there are as many girls as we can,” she said.

“While we have several collaborations with states, one of the parameters for collaboration is if the state has a significant relation with the UK. Karnataka has one of the largest numbers of students going to the UK for study, which helps us in making our partnerships stronger. Bengaluru is also well-known for its tech solutions, as well as its stress on startups and entrepreneurship,” she said.

BENGALURU: After Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that a Knowledge City will be set up outside Bengaluru to allow foreign universities to set up their campuses, the newly-appointed British Council India Country Director Alison Barrett said that the move would provide a good opportunity for both UK universities and students. Speaking to TNIE, she said universities are always looking for the opportunity to set up their own campuses. “However, it will definitely depend on the quantum of investment and support. UK universities have a lot of experience of setting up campuses in other countries. So, the UK is very familiar with the process. We hope to see a lot of UK universities here. We’re also one of the most internationalised systems in the world, with a third of our faculty coming from other countries. It really benefits from that kind of diverse experience and different perspectives, backgrounds and traditions,” she told TNIE. Barrett was appointed head of the British Council India in January and is hoping to encourage more students from the UK to study in India. “We’re looking forward to strengthening that and ensuring that Indian students have the best experience when they come to the UK. We’re also looking to bring in more UK students to India. It is particularly an important area for me, as I had come to India when I was young, and had an opportunity to experience not only the cultural traditions and history but also the modern side of India,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At the school level, she said that the British Council is also working towards providing digital literacy in the state, in collaboration with the Department of School Education and Literacy. “We are currently working with 200 government schools to improve digital literacy and teach them coding and the use of new technology. We are also ensuring that those opportunities are equitable, so making sure that there are as many girls as we can,” she said. “While we have several collaborations with states, one of the parameters for collaboration is if the state has a significant relation with the UK. Karnataka has one of the largest numbers of students going to the UK for study, which helps us in making our partnerships stronger. Bengaluru is also well-known for its tech solutions, as well as its stress on startups and entrepreneurship,” she said.