My legs were shaking: Staffer who gave card to PM

BENGALURU: Superintendent Bharati S Iyer, who has been with the BMRCL for 13 years, was informed a fortnight ago what her duties would entails when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on Saturday.

She has been rehearsing what she would do during the apotheosis.

The day came and Modi walked upto her at the ticket counter at Whitefield Kadugodi station. She recalled her legs were shaking. “I told him [the prime minister] Namaste, welcome to Namma Bengaluru,” she said, and handed over the card to Modi for his travel on the first Metro train from the station. PM’s staffers had by then already paid the BMRCL to purchase the card, a senior Metro official said. “I was literally on Cloud Nine,” said Iyer, who had graduated in computer science from St Joseph’s College.

However, the excitement and nervousness were so much that she failed to remember much of what happened. She describes Modi as “a warm and very friendly person”.

The mother of a 13-year-old, Iyer said, “No one even in my close circle knew about it. I never imagined that I would meet the prime minister, till it happened. My father saw a video of me handing over the card to Modi, and called me up later to confirm if it was me.” The rest of her shift at Baiyappanahalli was as usual but she was vividly exhilarated.

‘It’s an honour’

P Priyanka, station controller-cum-train operator, has just completed five years with BMRCL. From Davanagere, an engineer from JSS University, Mysuru, steered the inaugural train on Saturday, on which was a special commuter - the prime minister.

“My seniors at BMRCL asked me two weeks ago if I would be ready to operate. I told them it would be a matter of great pride for me.” “I was elated and nervous at the same time throughout my trip,” she told TNIE, “For two weeks, I was trained to drive along a particular route. The average speed was 50 kmph.”

From Ballari, her in-laws called her first, and conveyed how happy they were. Her husband is also a

BMRCL employee. Asked why she was picked, she said, “I have never committed any fault in operations over the last five years. That’s what my seniors told me.” Both she and Priyanka Bellary, who steered the train during the return trip, reported for duty an hour before they drove the train at 1.17 pm, she said.

