RERA court orders builder in Bengaluru to pay for flood damages 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sterling Ascentia apartment owners on the Outer Ring Road, whose cars were heavily damaged in flooding last September have finally got some respite. A RERA court has ordered the builder to pay compensation of Rs 1 lakh to each flat owner plus a sum of Rs 500 per month with retrospective effect until the promised amenities are in place.

Flooding hit towers 5 and 6 comprising 172 flats in this multi-storied complex in Bellandur. Irked by the alleged apathy of Sterling Urban Ventures Private Ltd, 28 flat owners filed three cases with the Marathahalli police station.

Prannay Srivastava, a flat owner, told TNIE, “We also filed a case with the RERA court on October 21, 2022. We have got a verdict in our favour and are extremely relieved.” TNIE has a copy of the verdict by Adjudicating Officer IS Bidari. The order, dated March 17, states that the builder had admitted to opening the back gate of the towers, which was not a part of the sanctioned plan.

Though the builder later restored the STP, the residents possibly suffered mental agony from the damages to other amenities, the order said. “The respondent having obtained a partial occupancy certificate for towers 5&6 has not provided clubhouse and some of the promised amenities which might have caused mental agony,” the order said.

If the compensation is not paid, an additional 6 per cent per annum will be slapped. In addition, Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses, a penalty of Rs 500 per month for non-provision of promised facilities and Rs 1,000 per month for non-provision of Club House should be paid, the order said. “The date of flat registration varies. It is two years in my case, it is less than that for some and it is even three years for others,” Srivastava explained.

