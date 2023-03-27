Home Cities Bengaluru

RERA court orders builder in Bengaluru to pay for flood damages 

Prannay Srivastava, a flat owner, told TNIE, “We also filed a case with the RERA court on October 21, 2022. We have got a verdict in our favour and are extremely relieved.”

Published: 27th March 2023 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sterling Ascentia apartment owners on the Outer Ring Road, whose cars were heavily damaged in flooding last September have finally got some respite. A RERA court has ordered the builder to pay compensation of Rs 1 lakh to each flat owner plus a sum of Rs 500 per month with retrospective effect until the promised amenities are in place.

Flooding hit towers 5 and 6 comprising 172 flats in this multi-storied complex in Bellandur. Irked by the alleged apathy of Sterling Urban Ventures Private Ltd, 28 flat owners filed three cases with the Marathahalli police station. 

Prannay Srivastava, a flat owner, told TNIE, “We also filed a case with the RERA court on October 21, 2022. We have got a verdict in our favour and are extremely relieved.” TNIE has a copy of the verdict by Adjudicating Officer IS Bidari. The order, dated March 17, states that the builder had admitted to opening the back gate of the towers, which was not a part of the sanctioned plan.

Though the builder later restored the STP, the residents possibly suffered mental agony from the damages to other amenities, the order said.  “The respondent having obtained a partial occupancy certificate for towers 5&6 has not provided clubhouse and some of the promised amenities which might have caused mental agony,” the order said. 

If the compensation is not paid, an additional 6 per cent per annum will be slapped. In addition, Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses, a penalty of Rs 500 per month for non-provision of promised facilities and Rs 1,000 per month for non-provision of Club House should be paid, the order said. “The date of flat registration varies. It is two years in my case, it is less than that for some and it is even three years for others,” Srivastava explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Outer Ring Road Ascentia apartment RERA court
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp