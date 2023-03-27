Video reignites demand for cycle lanes, road infrastructure in Bengaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The video of a cyclist and a bus driver embroiled in a spat in the city has reignited the debate on the safety of pedestrians and cyclists and the need for improving mobility and road infrastructure.

In the video, which has gone viral, the duo were seen arguing near Vajarahalli Metro station. The cyclist claimed that the bus driver was driving recklessly. On Sunday, Phaneesh Nagaraja, who posted the video online, deleted it stating that the driver had apologised to them at the Thalaghattapura police station.

Citizens highlighted poor infrastructure after the video began doing the rounds. They feared that such incidents will happen if pedestrians, cyclists and drivers do not have a designated spot.

Sathya Sankaran, the founder of, the Council for Active Mobility, said pedestrians and cyclists are the most vulnerable on roads. As there are no designated lanes, it becomes hard for vehicles and people to safely navigate. Accidents can also be ascribed to this. There is a need to segregate cycle lanes and footpaths to avoid such incidents.

Sankaran said that the layout of the roads is not proper, and questioned the authorities. A netizen suggested that a footpath cell be introduced under BMTC and BMRCL to monitor pedestrian access. Footpaths should be given priority while discussing mobility in a congested city like Bengaluru, citizens said.

