50 Ayushmathi clinics launched by BBMP in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The health wing of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday launched 50 new Ayushmathi clinics in the city. BBMP also released a list of experts who will be present on which day and where, for citizens to interact and seek medical advice.

The clinics were launched in select primary health centres in eight BBMP zones. Women can avail of health checkups by specialist doctors who are available every day. This is to ensure healthy women and a healthy society. BBMP also released a chart of names and contact numbers of specialists, and on which day they will be present at a particular clinic.

It also slotted days for specialised care -- Monday for physicians, Tuesday for orthopaedic and joint specialists, Wednesday for surgeons, Thursday for paediatricians, Friday for gynaecologists, and Saturday for ENT, ophthalmologists, dermatologists and psychiatrists.

This women-only clinic offers free consultations, lab tests, medication, wellness activities like yoga and meditation, and referral services. The list of available services, specialists, names, contact numbers and clinics is uploaded on the BBMP website.

