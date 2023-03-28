BBMP’s model road project in Peenya Industrial Area

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aiming to improve the city road infrastructure, BBMP has undertaken a new model road project in Peenya Industrial Area under corporate social responsibility (CSR) with Radiall and PotholeRaja.

The foundation stone for the project was laid on Monday at NTTF Road, Peenya, near Radiall Factory. R Manjunatha, MLA, T-Dasarahalli Constituency was present on the occasion.

Model roads are specifically designed to provide citizen-friendly infrastructure, which includes wide footpaths, high-rise pedestrian medians and steel barricades to prevent bikers from riding on footpaths, said BBMP officials.

For footpaths, gridmats made from 100 per cent recycled plastic will be used. The model road will also have a drainage system to stop floo­ding and utility trenches for cross wiring will be constructed to avoid disruption of public utility services. Clear and visible road markings and reflectors will be installed to ensure the safety of pedestrians. The roads will be made disabled-friendly, a BBMP official said.

