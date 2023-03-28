Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's race course road to be renamed as rebel star Dr MH Ambareesh road

“It is this place where Ambareesh used to spend a lot of his time,” the CM said, “The stretch has been dedicated to him as it was the demand of his fans."

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Mysuru MP Sumalatha during an event to rename Race Course Road after Ambareesh in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Recalling fond memories of late actor Ambareesh, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday participated in an event to rename Race Course Road as Rebel Star Dr MH Ambareesh Road. 
Heaping praises on the star, Bommai said, “He had won everybody’s hearts, and will live on in our memories forever.”

“It is this place where Ambareesh used to spend a lot of his time,” the CM said, “The stretch has been dedicated to him as it was the demand of his fans. He was a man with a great personality and many talents. He had plunged into public life and became a union minister. He resigned over the Cauvery issue.” 

In reel and real life, Ambareesh was honest and truthful, he said, adding, “Whenever I wanted to meet him, Ambareesh used to invite me to Race Course Road.” A memorial will also be built for Ambareesh, he said.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Mandya MP Sumalatha, her son Abhishek Ambareesh, Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce president Ba Ma Harish, producer Rockline Venkatesh, and actor Raghavendra Rajkumar were present.

