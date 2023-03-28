Conman arrested for selling SUVs bought on loan in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two persons, including a con man who allegedly took a loan from a finance company to purchase six SUVs and sold them off by creating fake documents. The accused have been identified as R Pradeep Kumar (38), a resident of Jogupalya in Ulsoor, and Mansoor Mirza (38) of Yasin Nagar in HBR Layout.

Police said Kumar had approached a finance firm in Mico Layout in 2018, claiming to be running a transport solutions firm and intended to purchase six SUVs. He had produced all the required documents and the firm sanctioned the loan. However, he did not pay even a single EMI and the firm’s staff tried to contact him, but it turned out that he had vacated both his office and residence.

“About two years ago, the firm’s manager was contacted by the staff of the Electronics City RTO, which alerted him that they had got a request from a Hyderabad RTO for transfer of registration, but the documents related to the loan closure were fishy. Hence, the manager verified the documents to learn that his sign and seal were forged to create fake documents. After an internal probe, a police complaint was lodged, based on which, Kumar was arrested,” the police said.

It was found that Kumar, with Mansoor’s help, changed the number plates of the vehicles and took them to Hyderabad, where fake documents were created and the vehicles were sold. The police have recovered seven vehicles worth Rs 80 lakh from the accused.

