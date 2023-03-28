Convert quarry pits in Bengaluru into rainwater recharge structures, not landfills, experts tell netas

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Approached by leaders of various political parties for manifesto inputs, experts and activists have prepared a draft suggesting quarry pits be converted into rainwater recharging structures instead of landfills.

Ram Prasad, co-founder, Friends of Lakes, said the draft will be given to all major parties across the state, to be included in their respective manifesto, especially for Bengaluru.

Giving a summary of the draft, Prasad that they have stressed on strengthening Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) to protect and conserve lakes/tanks in the state, and reconstitute a technical approval committee to include environmental experts, civil engineers, toxicologists etc.

KTCDA should have a single window clearance process for the development of lakes and tanks, he said, adding that no project should be taken up without a detailed project report, approved by TAC. Constitute district and state-level lake committees as per the orders of the Karnataka HC, and also implement the 2012 HC order based on Justice NK Patil's report, he said.

“The government has not only failed to create new water bodies but also could not protect the existing ones. Political parties should give us an assurance that they will work towards rainwater recharging structures at quarry pits and make 2 to 5 acres of land available for small ponds for groundwater recharge,” said Prasad.

Preeti Sundarajan, of Citizens For Sankey, said that a representation from the forum has already been sent to both Congress and BJP. “Residents of Malleswaram have come together to create a ‘Climate Action Manifesto 2023-2024’ for their constituency. Manifesto generally focuses on robust mass public transportation and road infra, but all decisions should also prioritise the environment,” said Sundarajan.

BENGALURU: Approached by leaders of various political parties for manifesto inputs, experts and activists have prepared a draft suggesting quarry pits be converted into rainwater recharging structures instead of landfills. Ram Prasad, co-founder, Friends of Lakes, said the draft will be given to all major parties across the state, to be included in their respective manifesto, especially for Bengaluru. Giving a summary of the draft, Prasad that they have stressed on strengthening Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) to protect and conserve lakes/tanks in the state, and reconstitute a technical approval committee to include environmental experts, civil engineers, toxicologists etc. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); KTCDA should have a single window clearance process for the development of lakes and tanks, he said, adding that no project should be taken up without a detailed project report, approved by TAC. Constitute district and state-level lake committees as per the orders of the Karnataka HC, and also implement the 2012 HC order based on Justice NK Patil's report, he said. “The government has not only failed to create new water bodies but also could not protect the existing ones. Political parties should give us an assurance that they will work towards rainwater recharging structures at quarry pits and make 2 to 5 acres of land available for small ponds for groundwater recharge,” said Prasad. Preeti Sundarajan, of Citizens For Sankey, said that a representation from the forum has already been sent to both Congress and BJP. “Residents of Malleswaram have come together to create a ‘Climate Action Manifesto 2023-2024’ for their constituency. Manifesto generally focuses on robust mass public transportation and road infra, but all decisions should also prioritise the environment,” said Sundarajan.