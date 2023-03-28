Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For quite a while now, all packaged foods come with an expiry date on it - usually a matter of days for highly perishable goods, to weeks or months for many packaged goods, and even years for some processed foods, including pickles and preserves.

Even pink salt mined from the salt mines in the remotest parts of the Himalayan mountain ranges in the North of our country, despite having been there for presumably millions of years, when it is mined, processed and packaged as food, needs to come with an expiration date – maybe a year or so, especially with the cautionary note, “Once opened, please use within twelve months,” or something like that. Even food packaged in sterile tetra packs comes with a similar caution that it can be stored as is for years, even without refrigeration, but once opened, it has to be consumed within a few days.

For many things, consuming them for a while after the printed expiry date on the packaging may not really cause any harm at all. Certainly, in the case of foodstuff like Himalayan pink salt, it really may not be a terribly risky strategy to test out some salt from packets that purportedly expired even a year or more back, but try that with, say, a carton of milk that was opened ten days ago, or a cake left out well beyond the expiry date, and an upset stomach will be the least of the costs one has to bear.

It is not just food. Even ideas have expiry dates. We see films that used to be celebrated become yawn fests. Much heralded books are being derided now as racist, sexist or otherwise just unacceptable. Notions of superiority expire. Technology expires. Who even remembers iPods now, for example? The water gets stale. Even the air we breathe turns bad and needs to be refreshed.

The thing is that if everything has an expiry date, do love and relationships have an expiry date as well? If yes, is it more like packaged salt, that we could still maybe stretch along for a long time, and live with it for a long time, even if it is not fresh any more at all? Or, is it more like spoiled milk that bears no crying over, and just needs to be trashed? Or is it a No – there is no expiry date for love? That it is forever?

Romantic notions would want us to believe that love is eternal, but in reality, love is perishable. If left uncared for, it does expire and even become toxic. At the very least, it becomes stale. We need to watch our relationships for signs of staleness, of rot and disease, and take very quick action to correct them, otherwise, love does come with an expiry date – even if it is not printed so clearly in the clever

packaging we do for it, whether as marriages or relationships. Love may in fact be the most easily perishable of them all. It takes real effort to keep refreshing it, keep it alive and worthy.

