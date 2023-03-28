Road in lake reeks of babu-contractor nexus: MP

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week after Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) withdrew its controversial Hosakerehalli Lake road project, a group of residents and activists reached out to MP DK Suresh, seeking his intervention.

Talking to TNIE, Suresh alleged there is a nexus among BBMP, contractors, and the government to back a real estate project and a layout.

“In the pretext of a park, they were trying to destroy the lake. I had summoned BBMP Lake and officials of other departments to explain the project, but they refused to come. For any work on lakes, the Lake Development Authority’s permission should be taken. In this case, BBMP did not obtain it. I will demand an explanation from them,” said Suresh.

The MP was indirectly attacking MLA Munirathna Naidu. He warned of filing a complaint to protect the water body. “The work (desilting) cited by the officials was already done and the bill was also raised. Again, the work was taken up,” he alleged.

Vijaykumar Haridas, Chief Engineer, Lake Wing, BBMP, said he was unable to meet the MP because he was unwell.

Conservationist Joseph Hoover, who had opposed the project, said that the officials, who had visited the spot after the uproar, are misleading the public. Special Commissioner Ravindra clarified that due to desilting work, a temporary road was being built.

“I have records to show that the desilting was done in 2017. To my knowledge, there were plans to split the lake into two for which the road was being laid. Half of the lake area would go to Padmanabha Nagar Assembly and the rest to RR Nagar. Due to the protest, the Palike cancelled the work and removed the silt. If they fail to clear the debris soon, there will be another agitation,” Hoover said.

