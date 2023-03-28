Serious about curbing grafts? Act fast, Karnataka HC tells govt

Home Cities Bengaluru

Justice M Nagaprasanna made this observation while asking the state/competent authority to take a decision within a reasonable time.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   The Karnataka High Court on Monday observed that if the government wants to curb corruption, a bane of present-day society, the government’s intention should reflect in swift action, particularly in cases concerning corruption or a public servant discharging official duty. Justice M Nagaprasanna made this observation while asking the state/competent authority to take a decision within a reasonable time — either granting or refusing within an outer limit of six months — on the investigating agency’s request for sanction to prosecute the accused public servants in corruption cases.

The timeline was fixed to take a decision on sanction, while allowing 25 petitions filed by MS Faneesha, former executive officer of Arkalgud Taluk Panchayat, for quashing of corruption charges and registration of criminal proceedings against him, over misappropriation of MNREGA funds, for want of sanction.

Providing liberty to courts to proceed after sanction of prosecution of the petitioners, the judge noted that in the wake of such litigation due to the indecisiveness of the competent authorities — either due to the ignorance of the investigating agency in not requesting sanction, or indecisiveness of the competent authority in not passing necessary orders.

“I deem it appropriate that the competent authority shall henceforth decide on requisitions sent by the investigating agency, with an outer limit of six months, if not earlier, as only on account of want of sanction are proceedings quashed even in cases where corruption is the allegation. Therefore, the state or competent authority cannot sit on files for sanction for months together and contend that not taking any decision is also a decision,” the judge observed.

