The world from above, with an AvGeek

BENGALURU: When I was six, every day, a loud thunderous roar ascended in the sky above, and I ran out to behold whatever gave out that mechanical melody. And there it was, just having taken off from the Muscat airport and steadily gaining altitude overhead. The Golden Falcon with open wings stood magnificently tall on the tail of this flying machine. Gulf Air’s livery and insignia were different then, when the airline was the pride of four Gulf states. Though young, my curiosity about flying objects

enabled me to recognise the aircraft type by its planform – a Boeing 767-300ER.

Plane spotting, along with the other charms of aviation, has enraptured my imagination for years. There may be a few boys, who at least once growing up, wouldn’t have dreamt of taking the yoke as a pilot. I did too a gazillion times. So fascinated was I in my childhood, that I drew aeroplanes, helicopters, and airport scenes across a horde of artbooks; I collected pictures, stickers, and postcards of aircraft and filled up scrapbooks; and a wall in my bedroom hosted an imposing poster of an Airbus A300 flight deck.

Years passed, and so did my love of flight. I devoured films like Executive Decision, Air Force One, Sully, and Flight more than once, and flew routes on Microsoft Flight Simulator each day after school and college. In Mumbai, I would frequent a relative’s house on the top floor of a high-rise, perched by the sea, and view planes departing the then-Sahar International Airport. Despite this foundation, becoming a pilot was not my destiny, rather, getting to write on civil aviation as a business reporter – including its business, sectoral, technical, and lifestyle aspects.

By a few years hence, I had transitioned into an AvGeek (aviation geek). This term applies to anyone possessing heightened enthusiasm and professional knowledge on the subject of aviation, especially having loved flying since childhood. Plane spotting is an integral part of it, and a healthy addiction to nurture. Whenever I travel, I ensure that I reach the airport sooner and hurry to the airside and spot planes on the apron.

Certain prominent international air travel hubs, including Haneda (Tokyo), Schiphol (Amsterdam), and Hong Kong International Airport, offer great locales to spot planes, and there’s always a steady stream of aviation photographers capturing aircraft take off and land.

There’s also a lot of reading to do, which over time helps an AvGeek identify aircraft, their make and specifications; airlines, their insignia, livery, operational hubs, destinations, and reviews; and many other interesting trivia, including of airport. Touring airports, as much as the destinations they serve is another captivating facet of this great hobby.

Today, I live near the airport in Bengaluru, and I hear the same roar that brought peace to my curious mind, whenever I identified its origin, and thus propelled my lifetime journey on wings. I still haven’t touched down, with my thrill of flying cruising higher – I tune into the Flightradar24 app on my phone and peep into my inflight magazine collection, the A300 cockpit poster has made way for a bigger A380 frame, and tens of aircraft models sit in formation in my glass cabinet.

Since the Wright Brothers, flying has shrunk the world even faster. Powered flight is the greatest invention of the last century, if not in history. Within a few hours, our understanding of culture and geography is transformed. Philosophically, it shows us a different perspective of the world from above, where we may feel special, and then brings us back down reminding us where we belong. A learning journey of humility, and life’s ups and downs.

