Two chain snatchers arrested in Bengaluru

The victim, Saraswathi, a resident of JP Nagar seventh phase, was walking towards a temple when two bike-borne miscreants tried to snatch her gold chain.

Published: 28th March 2023 10:29 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Puttenahalli police have arrested two chain snatchers who had allegedly attacked a woman with a machete in a bid to rob her gold chain. The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar and Franklin, residents of LR Nagar near Adugodi.

The police said the accused, on March 6 evening, had attacked a woman near Sarakki lake. The victim, Saraswathi, a resident of JP Nagar seventh phase, was walking towards a temple when two bike-borne miscreants tried to snatch her gold chain. The woman resisted them and fought with them.

The accused attacked her with a machete causing serious injury to her hand and sped away. “A case was taken up and the accused were identified after verifying CCTV camera footage and were arrested based on credible information."

"Manoj Kumar has a criminal past and was arrested by the Bannerghatta police in connection with a murder case. He continued committing offences after being released on bail. Besides, he also has a murder attempt case against him in Adugodi station,” the police added.

