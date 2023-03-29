CM opens nine varsities; 7 colleges to become KIT

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday virtually inaugurated nine universities from Bengaluru’s Jnana Jyoti Hall. Along with this, the project for developing seven new colleges at the Karnataka Institute of Technology (KIT) was also launched to improve the quality of technological education.

The nine universities will be set up in Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Haveri, Koppal, Bagalkot and Bidar, along with integrated universities of Mandya and Raichur. They have been set up under the New Education Policy’s ‘One District, One University’.

Over the last two years, the state government has laid emphasis on improving health and education, said Bommai, adding that KIT aims for providing the best quality of technical education to the youth to be at par with the IITs over the next five years.

KIT will sign multiple MoUs with global educational institutions, which will help students in gathering knowledge to provide solutions to global challenges, he stated.

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Higher Education Minister, said that the state government is focusing both on learning and imparting skills. “The Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS) adopted in the state has brought accountability and transparency,” he claimed.

The government has set up 25 universities over the last four years. The digitisation push has seen 310 government first-grade colleges attain National Assessment and Accreditation Council accreditation for the first time, he said.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday virtually inaugurated nine universities from Bengaluru’s Jnana Jyoti Hall. Along with this, the project for developing seven new colleges at the Karnataka Institute of Technology (KIT) was also launched to improve the quality of technological education. The nine universities will be set up in Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Haveri, Koppal, Bagalkot and Bidar, along with integrated universities of Mandya and Raichur. They have been set up under the New Education Policy’s ‘One District, One University’. Over the last two years, the state government has laid emphasis on improving health and education, said Bommai, adding that KIT aims for providing the best quality of technical education to the youth to be at par with the IITs over the next five years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); KIT will sign multiple MoUs with global educational institutions, which will help students in gathering knowledge to provide solutions to global challenges, he stated. Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Higher Education Minister, said that the state government is focusing both on learning and imparting skills. “The Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS) adopted in the state has brought accountability and transparency,” he claimed. The government has set up 25 universities over the last four years. The digitisation push has seen 310 government first-grade colleges attain National Assessment and Accreditation Council accreditation for the first time, he said.