Leopard safari at BBP to be delayed by two more months   

BENGALURU: The much-awaited leopard safari will take another two months to open in Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP). The project, which was pending for the past two to three years, could now be delayed due to elections, fear zoo management officials.

“Everything is ready, the space has been identified and leopards have also been acclimatised. Solar fencing is yet to be done. But tendering could be delayed because of polls,” said a senior BBP official.

With MCC likely to come into effect any time now, the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) is being cautious in clearing projects. “We don’t want to get into any political controversy. If it’s delayed now, summer holidays will end, and the exercise will turn futile,” said a ZAK official.

BBP has carved out 50 hectares of land for the safari, of which 10 hectares will be opened in the first phase. Six leopards have been housed and acclimatised in the safari and kraal area. “As per guidelines by the Zoo Authority of India, only hand-reared and zoo born leopards will be released in the safari. Since leopards are known to jump from great heights and are swift climbers, thorough fencing is required. Solar fencing will be ideal,” said the BBP official.

This will be the second leopard safari in India, after Maharashtra. It will be bigger than Maharashtra’s, officials said. It will come up between the existing sloth bear and carnivore safaris.

