Make political choices carefully: Jyotiraditya Scindia

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was addressing the first-time voters at ‘Yuva Samvada’ organised by East Point College of Engineering on Tuesday, said that youth are the future of India, and they should make their political choices carefully.

An exciting day in the Silicon Valley of India, #Bengaluru ended with a meaningful and lively interaction with the students of East Point Group of Institutions.



Filled with aspirations, positivity and a clear vision, these young minds will help build an #AtmanirbharBharat. pic.twitter.com/n4C2nNLHFH — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 28, 2023

Scindia ran up to the stage as he was late, and asked the speaker, who was introducing him, to keep it short. “India has risen like a phoenix over the last nine year on the global stage. The country is heading towards becoming the third-largest economy,” Scindia said.

Enumerating on the development programmes undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for the youth, he said, “The emphasis on development can be understood from the fact that national highway road network has doubled from 75,600 km. From just two airports, Karnataka now has 10, while the country now has 84,012 startups form just 416 in 2013-2014.”

Of the 84,012 startups, 115 are unicorns and 39 of them are in India’s Silicon Valley, he said as the crowd responded with a round of applause.

Internet penetration has jumped from 25 crore connections in 2014 to 85 crore, he said, adding that the digital revolution has brought down the cost of data from around Rs 300/GB to Rs 13/GB, ensuring greater access for all.

Hundreds of students in the audience were waiting for an opportunity to ask their questions to Scindia and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, but only two questions were allowed as Scindia had a flight to catch.

BENGALURU: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was addressing the first-time voters at ‘Yuva Samvada’ organised by East Point College of Engineering on Tuesday, said that youth are the future of India, and they should make their political choices carefully. An exciting day in the Silicon Valley of India, #Bengaluru ended with a meaningful and lively interaction with the students of East Point Group of Institutions. Filled with aspirations, positivity and a clear vision, these young minds will help build an #AtmanirbharBharat. pic.twitter.com/n4C2nNLHFH — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 28, 2023 Scindia ran up to the stage as he was late, and asked the speaker, who was introducing him, to keep it short. “India has risen like a phoenix over the last nine year on the global stage. The country is heading towards becoming the third-largest economy,” Scindia said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Enumerating on the development programmes undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for the youth, he said, “The emphasis on development can be understood from the fact that national highway road network has doubled from 75,600 km. From just two airports, Karnataka now has 10, while the country now has 84,012 startups form just 416 in 2013-2014.” Of the 84,012 startups, 115 are unicorns and 39 of them are in India’s Silicon Valley, he said as the crowd responded with a round of applause. Internet penetration has jumped from 25 crore connections in 2014 to 85 crore, he said, adding that the digital revolution has brought down the cost of data from around Rs 300/GB to Rs 13/GB, ensuring greater access for all. Hundreds of students in the audience were waiting for an opportunity to ask their questions to Scindia and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, but only two questions were allowed as Scindia had a flight to catch.