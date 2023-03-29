Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 114 crore in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 114.19 crore pertaining to various defaulter borrowers of Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002, in connection with misappropriation of public deposits of more than Rs 800 crore.

In an official release on Tuesday, the ED stated that the attached assets are in the form of 21 immovable properties consisting of vacant lands, residential houses, commercial and industrial buildings and movable properties in the form of a bank balance of Rs 3.15 crore.

The ED had earlier attached properties worth Rs 45.33 crore of the accused, and the same was confirmed by the competent authority. The Central agency had also arrested four persons in the case, including then president of the bank. The ED had initiated an investigation under PMLA in 2020, based on an FIR registered by Bengaluru police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Karnataka Protection of Interest Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, against various defaulter borrowers of the bank.

“Investigation revealed that the defaulter borrowers, in connivance with the management and employees of the bank, had taken huge loans from the bank on the basis of bogus deposits and fake fixed deposits, and siphoned off the money deposited by the public. The bank promised to give higher interest rates to the depositors, which was not in line with the prevailing market rate. Most of the depositors of the bank are senior citizens, who have deposited their retirement funds with the bank for their financial security in their dotage, which was advanced to various persons by the bank without obtaining proper security for the loans,” stated the ED.

“The borrowers, who have taken loans without giving adequate security, have not repaid the same, and the loans have become overdue. The bank management created fictitious loan accounts and transferred money to these accounts, which in turn was transferred to overdue loan accounts for ever-greening purposes, to show the strong financial health of the bank to lure more depositors,” added the agency.



