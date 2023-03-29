Ph-1 of Safe City project implemented in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Honeywell announced on Tuesday that it has successfully implemented phase one of the Bangalore Safe City project, which aims to secure a safe, efficient and empowering environment for women and girls through smart and connected safety and security technology.

The project includes the installation of more than 7,000 video cameras at over 3,000 strategic locations within the city. The cameras are equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) enabled systems, aiding in improving detection and response times for incidents through remote monitoring of public spaces and real-time data collection for future analysis.

In phase-2 of the project, the company will deploy advanced technology solutions that will help the police control crimes, like mobile theft, chain snatching, harassment and others. The next phase will also focus on further integrating these systems and technologies to create a more seamless and connected smart city experience for the citizens of Bengaluru, an official release stated.

“Honeywell’s Bangalore Safe City project is an example of how technology can be used to help improve the safety and security of citizens, while at the same time helping city administrators make more informed choices in near real-time. We are proud to have deployed Honeywell’s advanced technology solutions to make the city police one of the most technically advanced and complete the first phase of the project in record time,” said Ashish Modi, president, of Honeywell India and Honeywell Building Technologies, Asia.

