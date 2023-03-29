Home Cities Bengaluru

Ph-1 of Safe City project implemented in Bengaluru

In phase-2 of the project, the company will deploy advanced technology solutions that will help the police control crimes, like mobile theft, chain snatching, harassment and others.

Published: 29th March 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Honeywell announced on Tuesday that it has successfully implemented phase one of the Bangalore Safe City project, which aims to secure a safe, efficient and empowering environment for women and girls through smart and connected safety and security technology.

The project includes the installation of more than 7,000 video cameras at over 3,000 strategic locations within the city. The cameras are equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) enabled systems, aiding in improving detection and response times for incidents through remote monitoring of public spaces and real-time data collection for future analysis.

In phase-2 of the project, the company will deploy advanced technology solutions that will help the police control crimes, like mobile theft, chain snatching, harassment and others. The next phase will also focus on further integrating these systems and technologies to create a more seamless and connected smart city experience for the citizens of Bengaluru, an official release stated.

“Honeywell’s Bangalore Safe City project is an example of how technology can be used to help improve the safety and security of citizens, while at the same time helping city administrators make more informed choices in near real-time. We are proud to have deployed Honeywell’s advanced technology solutions to make the city police one of the most technically advanced and complete the first phase of the project in record time,” said Ashish Modi, president, of Honeywell India and Honeywell Building Technologies, Asia. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honeywell Bangalore Safe City project video cameras
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp