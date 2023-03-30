IISc faculty awarded for work in science

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five faculty members from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) received state awards for their contributions in their respective fields. The scientists were awarded by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) for their contributions in the fields of biology, chemistry and engineering. The council recently released the recipient list for the awards from 2020 and 2021.

Nominations were invited in April 2022, wherein as many as 330 nominations were received. The selection committee, chaired by former ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar, selected and released a list of 28 scientists and engineers for the awards in various categories. These include the Sir M Visvesvaraya Award for Senior Scientists, Dr Raja Ramanna Award for Scientists/Engineers, Sir CV Raman Award for Scientists, Prof Satish Dhawan Award for Young Engineers and Dr Kalpana Chawla Award for Women Scientists.

Of these, the most number of awards were given to scientists from IISc. Prof RV Ravikrishna of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Prof S Natarajan of the Solid State and Structural Chemistry Unit, Prof Balaji Narayanaswamy Kithiganahalli of the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology, Prof Supradeepa VR of the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering, and Prof Suryasarathi Bose of the Department of Materials Engineering, were named as recipients of various awards.

Meanwhile, scientists from NIMHANS, University of Mysore, Tumkur University, the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Karnataka University and others were also given awards.

