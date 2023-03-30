Home Cities Bengaluru

IISc faculty awarded for work in science

Nominations were invited in April 2022, wherein as many as 330 nominations were received.

Published: 30th March 2023 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five faculty members from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) received state awards for their contributions in their respective fields. The scientists were awarded by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) for their contributions in the fields of biology, chemistry and engineering. The council recently released the recipient list for the awards from 2020 and 2021.

Nominations were invited in April 2022, wherein as many as 330 nominations were received. The selection committee, chaired by former ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar, selected and released a list of 28 scientists and engineers for the awards in various categories. These include the Sir M Visvesvaraya Award for Senior Scientists, Dr Raja Ramanna Award for Scientists/Engineers, Sir CV Raman Award for Scientists, Prof Satish Dhawan Award for Young Engineers and Dr Kalpana Chawla Award for Women Scientists.

Of these, the most number of awards were given to scientists from IISc. Prof RV Ravikrishna of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Prof S Natarajan of the Solid State and Structural Chemistry Unit, Prof Balaji Narayanaswamy Kithiganahalli of the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology, Prof Supradeepa VR of the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering, and Prof Suryasarathi Bose of the Department of Materials Engineering, were named as recipients of various awards.

Meanwhile, scientists from NIMHANS, University of Mysore, Tumkur University, the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Karnataka University and others were also given awards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Institute of Science
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp