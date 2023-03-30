Home Cities Bengaluru

Of 8,615 polling stations in Bengaluru, 2,217 termed ‘critical’ 

19 freebie-happy constituencies located in Palike limits 
 

Published: 30th March 2023 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Staff check the election material before setting off for the polling stations, at the GHMC head office on Sunday

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) comprises 28 assemblies, of which 19 are expenditure-sensitive, and steps will be taken to curb inducements with an increased vigil by election observers, BBMP Chief Commissioner and District Election Officer Tushar Girinath said on Wednesday. The Election Commission has fixed May 10 as the polling date, and counting on May 13. 

Girinath said there are 8,615 polling stations, of which 2,217 are critical. CRPF battalions will join the police force, and on the day of polling, there will be live streaming. “These polling stations are termed critical due to their polling history: 90 per cent polling, with over 75 per cent voting in favour of a particular candidate, many single voters, violence, attempts to rig and other factors,” said Girinath. An app is being developed to give details of polling booths, queues and parking areas near the station to encourage voters, he added. 

Returning Officers have been appointed for all 28 constituencies. During nomination, the candidate can file nominations at their office addresses.

“Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers will be responsible for everything in their jurisdiction, with regard to the election process,” Girinath said. Deputy commissioners of police, income-tax officers, excise officials and commercial tax officials will work under additional district election officers.

To enforce the election code of conduct, 11 checkposts have been created in Bengaluru constituencies bordering Tamil Nadu. With regard to first-time voters, he said the earlier published final list has over 1 lakh voters, and hopes that more youngsters will enrol, and the list could go up to 1.30 lakh new voters. “Additions can be made to the voters’ list till April 10,” said Girinath.

On ballot voting for those aged over 80, and persons with disabilities, the commissioner said a house-to-house survey will be done, and steps taken. To aid them at polling booths, permanent ramps are being installed, and work will be completed by March 31.

With regard to violation of poll code and freebies, Girinath said 27 cases have been booked so far and over Rs 15 lakh in cash seized in Bengaluru Central. Items like sarees, cookers, silver and sewing machines have been seized.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP polling stations
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp