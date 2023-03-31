Karnataka Assembly polls: Revenue department processes may slow down

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the model code of conduct in force, Revenue department staffers and are worried about their workload as they have been roped in for election duty. An official of the Stamps and Registration Department said that on average in Karnataka, around 1.5-2 lakh document registration applications are submitted in a month. As the staffers are deployed for election duties, the momentum of processing applications will slow down, as one person will have to handle the workload of three. There are 34 district-level officers and around 50 per cent of them have been put on election duty, the official added. Unlike other departments like the BWSSB and Bescom, the official said revenue department officials are in direct contact with the people, but are not essential services category.