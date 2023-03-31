Home Cities Bengaluru

No poll code halt for BBMP work worth Rs 6,000 crore in Bengaluru

Prahalad’s said that BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has said no ongoing work will be halted.

Published: 31st March 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP

For representational purposes

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the model code of conduct is in force, BBMP top officials dismissed apprehensions that civil works will be affected. They said that there is a system called the Project Management Consultant (PMC) under which works worth Rs 6,000 crore will be executed including that of storm water drains and flyovers and others. 

BS Prahalad, Engineer-In-Chief, told TNIE, “Work under Amrut Nagarothana is going on. Many works are being executed by the engineering department as they have to be completed on time. To ensure these works are not hampered, the BBMP has listed those under the PMC, which means a contractor who bagged the tender have to deliver on time, and BBMP officials will have to undertake periodic inspection and quality checks.”

He added that under the Nagarothana grant of Rs 1,500 crore, the Palike has started road asphalting, and has almost completed work on 477 km of road. Storm water drain repair works have also been undertaken to prevent a recurrence of the flood situation last September. Similarly, the elevated corridor at Yelahanka worth Rs 170 crore is also going on, and 40 per cent of the work is done.

Prahalad’s said that BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has said no ongoing work will be halted. “The work for which orders have been issued and those in progress will not be hit because of the MCC. Unlike previous elections, this time, BBMP has not roped in many officials from the engineering department for election duty. For example, stormwater drain work is a priority as the monsoons are approaching. So, this time, the workload for engineers is not much. Besides, KAS officers have been roped in for election-related works,” said Girinath.

