Woman gang-raped in a moving car in Bengaluru, four men arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped by four men in a moving car.

The incident took place in Koramangala police station limits on March 25 night and four have been arrested in connection with it.

The accused have been identified as Satish, Vijay, Sridhar, and Kiran, all residents of Ejipura and aged between 22-26 years.

Two of the accused work as office boys, the other is an electrician while the other accused works with a BPO.

Police said that the woman, who works with a private company, was sitting with her male friend in a park attached to National Games Village at around 10 pm on March 25.

Meanwhile, one of the accused, who reportedly knew the person sitting with the victim, approached them and raised an objection to them sitting in the park at night. When they told him it was none of his business, he left and returned with two others after a while. “The woman was alone at that time and it led to an argument between the woman and the men. While they were arguing, one more person came in a car and the accused men forcibly dragged the woman into the car. They allegedly raped her in the moving car which they drove till Hosur Road,” the police said,

The police added that the victim was pushed out of the car near Ejipura at around 3 am after which she went to a hospital with the help of her mother and filed a complaint on March 26.

DPC (South East) CK Baba said, “Within eight hours after the case was registered, all four accused were apprehended. We are awaiting the medical reports and more details can’t be shared as the investigation is still on.”

Police sources said the victim lived in the same locality as the accused and knew the accused.

“The role of her male friend has been ruled out in the incident,” a source added.

