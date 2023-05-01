Home Cities Bengaluru

Awareness drive held in 58,000 booths across state

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena launched the programme by visiting his polling booth in Jakkur, Bengaluru North.

A vintage car rally was organised from Vidhana Soudha to Kanteerava Stadium to create awareness among voters, in Bengaluru on Sunday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   To create awareness among voters about their polling booths, a special programme -- ‘Namma Nade Matagatteya Kade’ (our walk towards polling booths) -- was held in more than 58,000 polling booths across the state on Sunday.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena launched the programme by visiting his polling booth in Jakkur, Bengaluru North. A flag with the motto ‘Festival of Democracy - Voting on May 10’ was hoisted at polling booths and various cultural programmes, including and walkathons, were held. Pamphlets detailing the helpline (1950) and mobile applications like C-Vigil through which people can lodge their complaints on violation of the model code of conduct were also distributed.

Meanwhile, making use of the option of ‘vote from home’, 103-year-old Mahadeva Mahalinga of Ingali village in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district exercised his franchisee on Sunday. He is the oldest voter of Chikkodi’s Sadalaga Assembly constituency and spoke about the importance of voting. “As responsible citizens of the nation, we must mandatorily cast our votes,” he said and hailed the Election Commission of India for allowing people aged 80 years and above to vote from home.

