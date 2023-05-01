Karnataka polls: After mosques, candidates throng churches to woo voters

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After making the rounds of mosques on Friday, candidates of various parties lined up before churches in their respective Assembly constituencies to woo voters. Jayanagar BJP candidate C K Ramamurthy met Christian voters at a church in his constituency and appealed to them to support him with their votes on May 10, the day of polling.

Similarly, CV Raman Nagar Congress candidate Anand Kumar S, while campaigning at New Baiyappanahalli on Old Madras, met people of the Christian Tamil community, seeking their backing in the hustings.

In Sarvagnanagar, Congress candidate and former minister KJ George attended Sunday Mass with his wife and sought blessing from the priest. He also appealed to his community members to back him in the elections.

Govindrajnagar candidate Priya Krishna met Christian community members at a church in the constituency. He interacted with people and said all their issues will be addressed once the Congress government comes back to power in Karnataka.

Shantinagar MLA MA Harris, who has a good equation with the Christian community, met members of St Patrick’s Church, Sacred Heart Church, All Saints Church and Infant Jesus Church in his assembly constituency. He said he had also meet people from the Hindu community at Sai Baba Temple on Thursday.

BENGALURU: After making the rounds of mosques on Friday, candidates of various parties lined up before churches in their respective Assembly constituencies to woo voters. Jayanagar BJP candidate C K Ramamurthy met Christian voters at a church in his constituency and appealed to them to support him with their votes on May 10, the day of polling. Similarly, CV Raman Nagar Congress candidate Anand Kumar S, while campaigning at New Baiyappanahalli on Old Madras, met people of the Christian Tamil community, seeking their backing in the hustings. In Sarvagnanagar, Congress candidate and former minister KJ George attended Sunday Mass with his wife and sought blessing from the priest. He also appealed to his community members to back him in the elections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Govindrajnagar candidate Priya Krishna met Christian community members at a church in the constituency. He interacted with people and said all their issues will be addressed once the Congress government comes back to power in Karnataka. Shantinagar MLA MA Harris, who has a good equation with the Christian community, met members of St Patrick’s Church, Sacred Heart Church, All Saints Church and Infant Jesus Church in his assembly constituency. He said he had also meet people from the Hindu community at Sai Baba Temple on Thursday.