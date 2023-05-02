Every day is a blessing when loved

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At the end of the day, especially when you have not had a particularly hard day and there has been nothing much of significance, no problems to solve, no villains at work or elsewhere that needed watching, no stumbling blocks whatsoever, do you still come back and talk about the day with your partner or any other loved one? Think about it for a minute. It is one thing to want to share and discuss things over when there are some issues at hand. It is quite another thing when there really isn’t anything much that is noteworthy. When your life is quite mundane, do you still want to talk about it?

Our lives are not always exciting or problematic. We are not always jumping from one crisis to another. In fact, if it seems like we are always in a bit of a crisis, that might be worth examining by itself to check what’s going on there – are we really in such a precarious position in life where everyday is a big deal, as if we were all characters from an anime series hurtling from one crisis event to another, season after season? If we are constantly finding that, even in times of relative peace and prosperity, we are getting into situations that are problematic, we certainly need to check in on what’s happening.

So, when life is pretty peaceful and balmy, at the end of your day, do you still find yourself wanting to talk to your loved one about life in general? Or, do you just go through a basic exchange like: “How was your day?” “All good. You?” “Same,” and then, everyone goes back to their book or crochet project or whatever other thing is your pastime of the season?

When life becomes a bit too quiet, does it feel like it is boring? We as people, do crave a certain shift of attention, something to perk us up and get ourselves a bit of focus. If things are too quiet and too predictable, chances are we might do something just for the heck of it, to challenge the status quo and try something different. We do that at work, in our everyday life, and certainly in our relationships. We even do things that might risk the safety and security of what we have just so that we feel something.

What if the challenge is not in the peace and quiet of our relationship, but that we have stopped appreciating the ordinariness, and the wonderful joy of everyday life? Think about it: if we still find beauty and joy in the mundane, if we still talk to our loved one about that pleasure and peace we experience, if we still witnessed the blessing of everyday health and happiness with each other, would we really be bored? Would we really want to stir up things to just experience something?

What if we really witnessed everyday life with love and wonderment, and shared that with a beloved? Isn’t that really the ‘happily ever after?’

