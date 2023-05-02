Karnataka Assembly elections: Only question- Will Ashoka cut DKS’ victory margin?

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s followers believe that it is a cakewalk for their leader in the Kanakapura Assembly constituency, his detractors feel that the race is quite open. The segment has turned into Shivakumar Republic, snidely commented his detractors who want to avenge him.

Picking on such perceptions, the BJP high command has tried an experiment here, fielding Revenue Minister R Ashoka, a Vokkaliga like Shivakumar, to upset the Congress leader’s applecart. Ashoka, who is also contesting from the Padmanabanagar constituency in Bengaluru, is juggling between the two constituencies, besides campaigning for some BJP candidates in other parts of the state, leaving him less time for electioneering here.

This has led to an impression here that he is more a guest than a contestant.

BJP spokesperson MG Mahesh said, “Shivakumar tried to to install a large Jesus Christ statue at Kapala Hills and he will pay the price for attempting to appease the minorities and annoying Hindus.” Senior BJP leader Ashwathnarayan Gowda, who has been given charge of the constituency, hoped that the anti-incumbency factor will work against Shivakumar and help BJP.

“Ashoka can at least try to come second as the JDS candidate this time is not as formidable as the previous one,” remarked a local BJP leader, saying the victory margin of Shikumar could come down.

Santhosh, a vegetable vendor, said Shivakumar’s alleged amassing of wealth is not at all a poll issue for the people of the constituency. “Look at the roads here. The are well developed and are in far better condition as compared to the adjacent Ramanagara Assembly constituency,” he pointed out.

“They may be rude, but we are proud that the boys from our village have grown so big,” remarked Tippavva, a chai shop owner, at Doddaalahallai from where Shivakumar hails.

His younger brother and Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha member DK Suresh has been managing the constituency. Shivakumar’s likely shot at the chief minister’s post if Congress is elected to power is the talking point in the constituency. Also, the momentum that was gained with the Mekedatu padayatra by Shivakumar that passed through Kanakapura in 2022 still resonates with voters here.

What has helped Shivakumar is also the JDS decision to change their candidate in every election. This time, B Nagaraju, a novice who has lost even municipal elections, is the party’s candidate. JDS leaders and once Shivakumar’s opponents -- DM Vishwanath, who contested against him in 2008, and Narayana Gowda, who ran in 2018 -- have joined Congress.

In 1983, Kanakapura elected then chief minister Ramakrishna Hegde in the bypolls after PGR Sindhia sacrificed the seat. Quite dramatically, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda lost both Kanakapura and Holenarasipura in 1989.

After Sathanur merged with Kanakapura in 2008, Shivakumar has been winning successively including in 2013 and 2018. It is a Vokkaliga-dominated segment and the community has 80,000-plus votes followed by the SCs with 45,000 votes, Muslims 14,000, Kurubas 12,000 and Veerashaiva-Lingayats 7,000. Backward communities like Tigalas, Kumbaras, Madivalas and others account for about 7,0000 votes. If BJP explores wooing by getting PM Narendra Modi to campaign here, Ashoka can come closer to Shivakumar, felt a BJP sympathiser.

BENGALURU: If KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s followers believe that it is a cakewalk for their leader in the Kanakapura Assembly constituency, his detractors feel that the race is quite open. The segment has turned into Shivakumar Republic, snidely commented his detractors who want to avenge him. Picking on such perceptions, the BJP high command has tried an experiment here, fielding Revenue Minister R Ashoka, a Vokkaliga like Shivakumar, to upset the Congress leader’s applecart. Ashoka, who is also contesting from the Padmanabanagar constituency in Bengaluru, is juggling between the two constituencies, besides campaigning for some BJP candidates in other parts of the state, leaving him less time for electioneering here. This has led to an impression here that he is more a guest than a contestant. BJP spokesperson MG Mahesh said, “Shivakumar tried to to install a large Jesus Christ statue at Kapala Hills and he will pay the price for attempting to appease the minorities and annoying Hindus.” Senior BJP leader Ashwathnarayan Gowda, who has been given charge of the constituency, hoped that the anti-incumbency factor will work against Shivakumar and help BJP. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Ashoka can at least try to come second as the JDS candidate this time is not as formidable as the previous one,” remarked a local BJP leader, saying the victory margin of Shikumar could come down. Santhosh, a vegetable vendor, said Shivakumar’s alleged amassing of wealth is not at all a poll issue for the people of the constituency. “Look at the roads here. The are well developed and are in far better condition as compared to the adjacent Ramanagara Assembly constituency,” he pointed out. “They may be rude, but we are proud that the boys from our village have grown so big,” remarked Tippavva, a chai shop owner, at Doddaalahallai from where Shivakumar hails. His younger brother and Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha member DK Suresh has been managing the constituency. Shivakumar’s likely shot at the chief minister’s post if Congress is elected to power is the talking point in the constituency. Also, the momentum that was gained with the Mekedatu padayatra by Shivakumar that passed through Kanakapura in 2022 still resonates with voters here. What has helped Shivakumar is also the JDS decision to change their candidate in every election. This time, B Nagaraju, a novice who has lost even municipal elections, is the party’s candidate. JDS leaders and once Shivakumar’s opponents -- DM Vishwanath, who contested against him in 2008, and Narayana Gowda, who ran in 2018 -- have joined Congress. In 1983, Kanakapura elected then chief minister Ramakrishna Hegde in the bypolls after PGR Sindhia sacrificed the seat. Quite dramatically, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda lost both Kanakapura and Holenarasipura in 1989. After Sathanur merged with Kanakapura in 2008, Shivakumar has been winning successively including in 2013 and 2018. It is a Vokkaliga-dominated segment and the community has 80,000-plus votes followed by the SCs with 45,000 votes, Muslims 14,000, Kurubas 12,000 and Veerashaiva-Lingayats 7,000. Backward communities like Tigalas, Kumbaras, Madivalas and others account for about 7,0000 votes. If BJP explores wooing by getting PM Narendra Modi to campaign here, Ashoka can come closer to Shivakumar, felt a BJP sympathiser.