Karnataka HC junks order over permitting windmill sans forest clearance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Division, which directed the state government to permit functioning of a windmill by Mumbai-based Wind World (India) Ltd over 221.80 hectares after the expiry of lease period without obtaining forest department clearance.

The court observed that the Tribunal had no jurisdiction to direct functioning/continuing of the windmill without forest clearances, merely because the state had granted such permission at an earlier point in time.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order recently, while allowing the petition filed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests questioning the Tribunal order dated July 6, 2022, on an application filed by Wild World under Section 60 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The Tribunal directed the state government to permit functioning of the windmill by holding that it was essential to resolve insolvency of the corporate debtor - Wild World. Pursuant to this, the state government moved court, calling in question the order of the Tribunal.

The Additional Advocate General submitted that the Tribunal could not have acted as a constitutional court to suspend the order or the proceeding of the state government and permit functioning of the windmill. Wind World was granted a lease by the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd in respect of forest land measuring 221.80 hectares under a lease deed in 2003 for 15 years, and the same ended in 2018. The company was permitted to continue functioning, subject to clearance of the forest department.

