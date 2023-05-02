Karnataka polls: ‘Sabka Saat, Sabka Vikas’ will work in my favour, says BJP MLA Satish Reddy

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With polling just round the corner, candidates of all parties are going all out to impress voters. In Bommanahalli, BJP candidate and three-time MLA Satish Reddy interacted with voters on his campaign trail, promising not to leave anybody behind.

As the incumbent MLA for Bommanahalli since 2008, Reddy took credit for solving issues of flooding in the constituency as well as providing basic amenities. The Bommanahalli BJP candidate interacted with residents, pro-Kannada activists, minorities and workers throughout his campaign trail, reaching out to all possible stakeholders for a vote. Reddy also visited family members of influential Vokkaliga community leader AM Mariswamy in Agara village in HSR Layout, especially as the family commands a great deal of respect in the Bommanahalli constituency.

With over 10,000 Christian voters, the MLA also reached out to the Evangelical Church of India and offered a prayer. During the interaction, Reddy highlighted on ‘Saab Ka Saath’, the mantra of taking everyone along in Bommanahalli. The Assembly has over four lakh voters, including those from the Vokkaliga community, garment workers, Muslim and Christian minorities and a large Hindi speaking migrant population. This is in addition to over one lakh Kannada speakers, 15,000 Tamil speakers and 40,000 voters in the IT/BT sector.

Speaking to TNIE, Reddy said, “I am not threatened by Congress candidates. Such candidates come only during elections and go. They are ‘Election Jeevis’ and are on an election tour. Using any caste tag to seek votes will not work in Bommanahalli as people see the development work I have done in the last 15 years.” He was seen promising on increasing green cover in the constituency, and providing feeder services to metro stations in Bommanahalli.

BENGALURU: With polling just round the corner, candidates of all parties are going all out to impress voters. In Bommanahalli, BJP candidate and three-time MLA Satish Reddy interacted with voters on his campaign trail, promising not to leave anybody behind. As the incumbent MLA for Bommanahalli since 2008, Reddy took credit for solving issues of flooding in the constituency as well as providing basic amenities. The Bommanahalli BJP candidate interacted with residents, pro-Kannada activists, minorities and workers throughout his campaign trail, reaching out to all possible stakeholders for a vote. Reddy also visited family members of influential Vokkaliga community leader AM Mariswamy in Agara village in HSR Layout, especially as the family commands a great deal of respect in the Bommanahalli constituency. With over 10,000 Christian voters, the MLA also reached out to the Evangelical Church of India and offered a prayer. During the interaction, Reddy highlighted on ‘Saab Ka Saath’, the mantra of taking everyone along in Bommanahalli. The Assembly has over four lakh voters, including those from the Vokkaliga community, garment workers, Muslim and Christian minorities and a large Hindi speaking migrant population. This is in addition to over one lakh Kannada speakers, 15,000 Tamil speakers and 40,000 voters in the IT/BT sector.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, Reddy said, “I am not threatened by Congress candidates. Such candidates come only during elections and go. They are ‘Election Jeevis’ and are on an election tour. Using any caste tag to seek votes will not work in Bommanahalli as people see the development work I have done in the last 15 years.” He was seen promising on increasing green cover in the constituency, and providing feeder services to metro stations in Bommanahalli.