Karnataka polls: Why is PM silent on 40 per cent graft, asks Rahul; hits out at BJP

Rahul said the PM also ignored the letter written by contractors' association on the 40 per cent commission and warned that it will be a 60 per cent government if BJP is elected to power again.

Published: 02nd May 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Tumkur district, Monday, May 1, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By B R Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

ARSIKERE (HASSAN): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not talking about corruption in Karnataka, despite the BJP government facing charges of 40 per cent commission, said former AICC president Rahul Gandhi here on Monday.

Addressing a mammoth rally here, he said Modi is targeting only Congress, though his own government in the state witnessed a series of scandals in the last four-and-a-half years.

The entire state is aware of the 40 per cent commission charge against the BJP government, but Modi does not speak about it. The Prime Minister also ignored the letter written by the contractors association on the 40 per cent commission. It will be a 60 per cent government if BJP is elected to power again, he warned.

ALSO READ | You come to Karnataka but you speak about yourself: Rahul attacks PM

Modi lauds the state government, despite being aware of the Mysuru Sandal Soap and PSI, assistant engineers and assistant professors’ recruitment scandals. Modi has failed to combat corruption and take action against tainted people, he added.

Rahul also took the Prime Minister to task for allegedly failing to protect the interest of farmers, labourers, women and youth.

Modi neglected the state in all sectors and failed to provide justice in river water disputes between Karnataka and Maharashtra and Goa, he said.

ALSO READ | BJP hopes to make the most of Congress’ folly in Karnataka

Modi is insulting senior state BJP leaders by not mentioning the names of BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others in his speeches. Modi thinks his image will suffer if he takes their names, he alleged.

Rahul said Congress will come to power and execute the guarantee schemes and other programmes by ensuring a non-corrupt government.

A Krishi Nidhi Scheme will be launched and minimum support price for coconut and areca nut will be announced, he added.  The BJP government captured power in 2018 without getting an absolute majority and by poaching MLAs from other parties, he said.

ALSO READ | All set for the big battle: Amid chaos, BJP still hopes for majority in Karnataka

