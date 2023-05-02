Home Cities Bengaluru

Less than 5 per cent of bills passed in Karnataka Assembly sent for scrutiny

Most of the bills were passed in the same session they were introduced, leaving no time for scrutiny or changes.

Published: 02nd May 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka Assembly (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Amid a flood of freebie promises by various political parties, Karnataka will be going to polls in less than 9 days. A quick look at the 15th Legislative Assembly working report showed that the BJP government passed several bills with little to no discussion during its tenure. 

As per the PRS Legislative Research report, a total of 176 bills were introduced from 2018-23. Of them, 164 were passed by both the Houses. Though there were 167 sittings with an average of 33 sittings per year, the Houses passed 86 per cent of the bills. Most of the bills were passed in the same session they were introduced, leaving no time for scrutiny or changes.

The report revealed that less than 5 per cent of the bills were sent to committees for scrutiny.  Political analyst and dean at the University of Mysore, Muzaffar Assadi, said that the importance of the institution such as the Legislative Assembly has been reduced. He said, ‘Many bills were passed without any discussion. The ruling party and the opposition should be blamed equally. Nobody is interested in serious debates.”

Some of the key bills passed were the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, and the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, 2022. The scrutiny of a bill by a committee usually takes a few months. If referred to a parliamentary committee, it takes longer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp