New school of thought

High school students are now taking up internships to gain experience before deciding their next course of action 

Published: 02nd May 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ekatha Kadam was 16 years old when she did her first internship, where she was hired to take art and craft classes for participants. That gig got her the first Rs 1,000 she ever earned. “I usually volunteer to conduct craft workshops for children. There was a gym which was conducting a summer camp for kids so they suggested I do an internship,” says Kadam (18), who is now looking for another internship this summer vacation. 

Not just Kadam, there are many others too who are looking to utilise the summer vacations post exams with an internship. For example, 18-year-old Saanvi Agarwal interned as a graphic designer in a student magazine. “It was for about three months. Others my age were also interning. It was not a paid internship but I wanted to work somewhere to better my college application and gain more exposure. Moreover, several of my friends were also doing the same and that motivated me further,” says Agarwal, who is from Delhi Public School Bangalore North.

Saanvi Agarwal

This kind of enthusiasm has also motivated many employers to take in young interns. Anil Paremal, co-founder of a food startup, believes that young students have a different approach to look at situations. “Be it in the digital space or a pitch to new customers, we look for an exciting idea that they bring in which we haven’t thought of.  We recently had a student asking if she could join our social media team immediately – and we hired her right away to make our reels. We have had enquiries from students at Vidyaniketan, Mallya Aditi International School, Frank Anthony Public School, among others,” says Paremal.
Samaira Ibrahim, a Class 11 student wants to pursue masters in business administration and this summer she is interning to see how business and accounts work. 

“I have already done two internships and want to do more just to strengthen my portfolio. That will help me apply to international universities of my choice for business administration. Though holidays are meant for fun, I don’t think I am missing out on anything. In fact, I am gaining knowledge by doing something interesting,” says Ibrahim.
 

