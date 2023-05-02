Stop targetting Shettar, Savadi, says KPCC campaign committee chairman MB Patil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC campaign committee chairman MB Patil said here on Monday that former CM BS Yediyurappa and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje should not target former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, who joined Congress from BJP, as BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh and Union minister Pralhad Joshi conspired to snub the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community leaders, forcing the two to quit the saffron party.

“You (Yediyurappa) alleged that Shettar and Savadi stabbed BJP in the back by joining Congress. Did you not stab BJP in the chest when you launched KJP in 2013,” he asked. “The important issue of today’s press conference is who did Shobha and Yeddyurappa meet at Delhi’s Leela Palace in 2013? I will reveal this in three or four days. This time, Lingayats will support Congress,” he said.

He claimed that it is a homecoming for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community and Congress will win 130-140 seats in the Assembly polls. Patil defended Congress’ decision to remove community leader Veerendra Patil in 1990 from the chief minister’s post, saying he was ailing. Modi has made Shah a permanent resident of Karnataka as there is no BJP leader of stature in the state to head BJP campaigning, he said.

“They have asked Yediyurappa to defeat Shettar and Savadi. Why not let Santhosh and Joshi take on the duo?,” he said.

