Karnataka HC rejects PIL seeking directions to provide voting facility for NRIs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected a public interest litigation filed by the founder and joint secretary of the Association of Overseas Kannadigas seeking directions to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka to provide voting facilities to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in their respective residing countries for the Assembly elections to be held on May 10.

A vacation division bench of Justices Krishna S Dixit and Vijaykumar A Patil rejected the petition filed by M Ravi, an NRI, who hails from Mysuru, in view of the law laid down by the Supreme Court.

The petitioner said he being an NRI has suffered the problem in casting the vote in the residing country. The petition stated that he resides and works as a nurse since 2008 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Around 60 lakh Indian eligible voters work in different professions and study across the globe.

He stated that he and other NRIs have noticed that a few of their colleagues from the Philippines and Italy can vote from their respective residing countries though they live abroad by visiting their embassy of their residing country, the petitioner stated. He mentioned that the provision has been made by the Election Commission of India for working journalists to exercise their franchise through postal ballot under essential service category.

PLAINTS POUR IN FROM SENIOR CITIZENS FOR VFH



Bengaluru: Eighty-six-year-old BL Srinivasan of Bengaluru was not able to vote from home (VFH). He has contacted the Karnataka chief electoral officer, but his problem still persists. He said he is physically challenged and needs a walker to move around. He lives with his 80-year-old wife. Election commission officials said they were getting requests on a daily basis from citizens asking that their names be included in the list. “It is not possible now. This is because the exercise of preparing the list of names of senior citizens aged above 80 years and those with physical disabilities was already completed 10-11 days back.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected a public interest litigation filed by the founder and joint secretary of the Association of Overseas Kannadigas seeking directions to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka to provide voting facilities to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in their respective residing countries for the Assembly elections to be held on May 10. A vacation division bench of Justices Krishna S Dixit and Vijaykumar A Patil rejected the petition filed by M Ravi, an NRI, who hails from Mysuru, in view of the law laid down by the Supreme Court. The petitioner said he being an NRI has suffered the problem in casting the vote in the residing country. The petition stated that he resides and works as a nurse since 2008 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Around 60 lakh Indian eligible voters work in different professions and study across the globe.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He stated that he and other NRIs have noticed that a few of their colleagues from the Philippines and Italy can vote from their respective residing countries though they live abroad by visiting their embassy of their residing country, the petitioner stated. He mentioned that the provision has been made by the Election Commission of India for working journalists to exercise their franchise through postal ballot under essential service category. PLAINTS POUR IN FROM SENIOR CITIZENS FOR VFH Bengaluru: Eighty-six-year-old BL Srinivasan of Bengaluru was not able to vote from home (VFH). He has contacted the Karnataka chief electoral officer, but his problem still persists. He said he is physically challenged and needs a walker to move around. He lives with his 80-year-old wife. Election commission officials said they were getting requests on a daily basis from citizens asking that their names be included in the list. “It is not possible now. This is because the exercise of preparing the list of names of senior citizens aged above 80 years and those with physical disabilities was already completed 10-11 days back.