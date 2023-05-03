Home Cities Bengaluru

 Remove surrogate ads on buses: CFTFK 

Manufacturers resort to creative ways of marketing as advertising tobacco and alcohol products is banned 

Published: 03rd May 2023 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Vimal Elaichi advertisement displayed on a BMTC bus in Bengaluru | Express

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Objecting to the placement of the ‘Vimal Elaichi’ advertisement on BMTC and KSRTC buses, the Consortium For Tobacco-Free Karnataka (CFTFK), a coalition of public health advocates and healthcare associations, has sent letters to the managing directors of the bus corporations, demanding that the surrogate advertisements be pulled down.

“As advertising tobacco and alcohol products is banned in India, manufacturers are resorting to creative modes of advertising, like surrogate products. The Central Consumer Protection Authority has issued notice against such advertising to companies selling tobacco products like Kamla Pasand, Vimal Pan Masala, Rajnigandha, and alcohol beverages like Imperial Blue and Sterling Reserve,” said S J Chander, convenor of CFTFK.

“The advertisement, in the guise of selling ‘elaichi’ (cardamom), is aimed at marketing Vimal’s chewing tobacco products. Direct and indirect advertisement of cigarette and tobacco products is prohibited.” he explained.

“BMTC and KSRTC buses are used by lakhs of people and many on the road, especially children and youths, are exposed to these advertisements,” Chander said, and added that considering the grievous effect of these products on health, bus corporations should restrain from advertising it and cancel their contract with pan masala companies.

BMTC MD Satyavathi and KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar have not responded to queries. State Health Commissioner D Randeep told TNIE, “The health department recently launched the Stop Tobacco app, where people can complain about smoking in public places, and we have also made many villages tobacco-free. We will request both BMTC and KSRTC to remove the surrogate advertisement.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp