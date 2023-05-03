 Remove surrogate ads on buses: CFTFK 

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Objecting to the placement of the ‘Vimal Elaichi’ advertisement on BMTC and KSRTC buses, the Consortium For Tobacco-Free Karnataka (CFTFK), a coalition of public health advocates and healthcare associations, has sent letters to the managing directors of the bus corporations, demanding that the surrogate advertisements be pulled down.

“As advertising tobacco and alcohol products is banned in India, manufacturers are resorting to creative modes of advertising, like surrogate products. The Central Consumer Protection Authority has issued notice against such advertising to companies selling tobacco products like Kamla Pasand, Vimal Pan Masala, Rajnigandha, and alcohol beverages like Imperial Blue and Sterling Reserve,” said S J Chander, convenor of CFTFK.

“The advertisement, in the guise of selling ‘elaichi’ (cardamom), is aimed at marketing Vimal’s chewing tobacco products. Direct and indirect advertisement of cigarette and tobacco products is prohibited.” he explained.

“BMTC and KSRTC buses are used by lakhs of people and many on the road, especially children and youths, are exposed to these advertisements,” Chander said, and added that considering the grievous effect of these products on health, bus corporations should restrain from advertising it and cancel their contract with pan masala companies.

BMTC MD Satyavathi and KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar have not responded to queries. State Health Commissioner D Randeep told TNIE, “The health department recently launched the Stop Tobacco app, where people can complain about smoking in public places, and we have also made many villages tobacco-free. We will request both BMTC and KSRTC to remove the surrogate advertisement.”

BENGALURU: Objecting to the placement of the ‘Vimal Elaichi’ advertisement on BMTC and KSRTC buses, the Consortium For Tobacco-Free Karnataka (CFTFK), a coalition of public health advocates and healthcare associations, has sent letters to the managing directors of the bus corporations, demanding that the surrogate advertisements be pulled down. “As advertising tobacco and alcohol products is banned in India, manufacturers are resorting to creative modes of advertising, like surrogate products. The Central Consumer Protection Authority has issued notice against such advertising to companies selling tobacco products like Kamla Pasand, Vimal Pan Masala, Rajnigandha, and alcohol beverages like Imperial Blue and Sterling Reserve,” said S J Chander, convenor of CFTFK. “The advertisement, in the guise of selling ‘elaichi’ (cardamom), is aimed at marketing Vimal’s chewing tobacco products. Direct and indirect advertisement of cigarette and tobacco products is prohibited.” he explained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “BMTC and KSRTC buses are used by lakhs of people and many on the road, especially children and youths, are exposed to these advertisements,” Chander said, and added that considering the grievous effect of these products on health, bus corporations should restrain from advertising it and cancel their contract with pan masala companies. BMTC MD Satyavathi and KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar have not responded to queries. State Health Commissioner D Randeep told TNIE, “The health department recently launched the Stop Tobacco app, where people can complain about smoking in public places, and we have also made many villages tobacco-free. We will request both BMTC and KSRTC to remove the surrogate advertisement.”