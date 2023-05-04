7 things to remember about vaccine-preventable diseases

Dr Sreenath S Manikanti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: World Immunisation Week (WIW) was celebrated worldwide from April 24-30 to create awareness towards steps that need to be taken, to guard people from vaccine-preventable diseases. This year, the theme for WIW is ‘The Big Catch-Up’ where the World Health Organisation (WHO) is working with its’ various partners to get countries which need to be brought back on track for routine vaccinations that they have missed.

Unfortunately, WHO and UNICEF data says that 25 million children missed out on one or more doses of Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DTP) through routine immunisation services in 2021 alone – the largest sustained decline in childhood vaccinations in approximately 30 years.

2023 has been touted as an opportunity to ‘catch-up’ on the lost progress in crucial immunisations. Hence, the goal of WIW is for more children, adults and their communities to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, allowing them to live happier, healthier lives.

The writer is senior consultant neonatology & pediatrics, Maa Kauvery Hospital, E-city, Bengaluru

Facts you should know about transmissible diseases

1 Transmission happens in different ways: Infectious diseases can be transmitted through various ways, for example direct contact with an infected person, through an airborne bacteria or virus (by coughing or sneezing), through ingesting contaminated water, through contact with contaminated surfaces, through mosquito bites and more.

2 Symptoms of transmissible disease in children: The symptoms of transmissible diseases in children can vary depending on the specific disease. Some common symptoms that children with transmissible diseases experience are fever, cough, runny nose, diarrhoea, vomiting , rashes, fatigue & headache. It is important to note that not all children with transmissible diseases will experience all of these symptoms, and some children may not have any symptoms at all. If you suspect that your child has a transmissible disease, it is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

3 Vaccine Preventable Diseases are also common in older populations: Older adults may be at a higher risk of contracting certain transmissible diseases due to age-related changes in the immune system. With increasing age, morbidity and mortality caused by these infections also increases. Pneumococcal disease, influenza and other infectious diseases such as COVID-19 cause high mortality rates in elderly above the age of 65 years.

4 Long-term potential morbidity effect: Some vaccine preventable diseases can have long-term effects on the body, even after the infection has been treated. For example, people who have tuberculosis or pertussis or COVID-19 may experience lung damage that affects their breathing for the rest of their lives.

5 Infectious diseases are preventable: We are making vital progress against today’s biggest health challenges. Vaccines can help create a world where people are safe from VPDs. With the right prevention and treatment, many transmissible diseases can be controlled and even eliminated, recent example – eradication of Polio. Thus, vaccinations are important to build immunisation to fight infectious diseases.

6 Easy to practice precautions that decrease transmission: Many transmissible diseases can be prevented through simple measures such as washing your hands regularly, drinking clean water, wearing a mask, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and getting timely vaccines.

7 Importance of routine immunisation: Existing gaps in vaccination schedules not only put children at risk but also other vulnerable populations at risk. Hence, it is important to ensure that not only are primary vaccines administered, but also that booster vaccinations are taken on priority to complete the circle of protection. As we make vital progress against today’s biggest health challenges, vaccines ensure a world where people are safe from vaccine preventable diseases. Vaccinations ensure that we live fulfilling lives. Let’s catch up to get ahead together as a community.

