Bogus bills claimed for Covid mgmt: Activist  to Lokayukta   

Money was claimed for ambulance service by falsely showing even two-wheelers as ambulances, resulting in embezzlement of Rs 26.34 crore out of Rs 821.22 crore spent by BBMP, says the complainant.

Published: 04th May 2023 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Lokayukta

Image for representational purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  During the Covid-19 pandemic, money was claimed for ambulance service by falsely showing even two-wheelers as ambulances, resulting in embezzlement of Rs 26.34 crore out of Rs 821.22 crore spent by BBMP, says a complaint filed by an activist with Karnataka Lokayukta police on Wednesday.

Between March 2021 and October 2022, the accused mentioned in the complaint showed four-seater sedan maxicabs, three-wheeler autorickshaws, three-wheeler luggage carriers and two-wheeler motorcycles also as ambulances, and falsely claimed rentals for them, the complainant alleged, providing registration numbers of 13 such vehicles.  According to the complaint filed by TJ Abraham, president of Anti-Graft and Environmental Forum, out of Rs 812.22 crore BBMP had spent on hiring ambulances and hearse vans, expenditure on the same is Rs 125.9 crore. The total amount of bills gathered by the complainant, which were claimed for bogus maxicabs in the name of ambulances, is Rs 21.93 crore. 

Engaging commercial vehicles and sedans to be used for controlling activities, BBMP raised bills of Rs 4.41 crore, giving rise to the probability of these claims also being fraudulent and fake. Suspicious claims requiring investigation would amount to Rs 26.34 crore. 

“The specific detection of illegalities to the tune of Rs 26.34 crore out of Rs 821.22 crore spent by the BBMP, leads to prima facie assumption/conclusion that there is probable embezzlement of the entire amount of Rs 821.22 crore spent by BBMP for Covid management. The suspected embezzlement of Rs 821.22 crore requires a comprehensive inquiry and appropriate proceedings to bring the persons concerned to book,” the complainant said, requesting Lokayukta police to register an FIR under provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. 

The former chief minister, who was district in-charge of Bengaluru for Covid management, six cabinet ministers, senior IAS officers, doctors who were given charge of BBMP zones, and two travel agencies, were shown as accused in the complaint.

The complainant alleged that the former chief minister, zonal coordinating IAS officers, other BBMP officials and private contractors were allegedly involved in making fraudulent claims about deploying private ambulances, to cheat BBMP and the state exchequer. Sources said cognisance of the offences will be taken only after Lokayukta police are satisfied there is a prima facie case.

