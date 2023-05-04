Home Cities Bengaluru

Crackdown on contraband goods in trains, 400kg ganja seized

Stringent checks are being carried out in line with the Election Commission’s orders to maintain strict vigil to book violators of the MCC.

Ganja concealed inside bags seized from passengers in trains | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 400 kilograms of ganja valued at around Rs 3 crore have been seized while being transported on trains through the South Western Railway Zone. The seizure made by both the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force is a result of stringent checks being carried out in line with the Election Commission’s orders to maintain strict vigil to book violators of the MCC.

GRP sources said that 154.8 kgs of ganja valued at over Rs 1.32 crore have been seized. Cash totalling Rs 30 lakh and 348 litres of liquor valued at Rs 1.52 lakh have also been seized on trains and stations across Karnataka. “Ganja came mainly from Bhuvaneshwar and Odisha, while liquor was being brought from Telangana/Andhra Pradesh to Raichur, Yadgir and Belgaum,” the source said. 

In the case of cash seizures, anyone carrying cash above Rs 50,000 which cannot be accounted for has been taken into custody, he added.  

A top RPF official said that 237.49 kgs of ganja valued at Rs 1.67 crore was seized and 14 suspects were detained. A total of 243 bottles of liquor worth Rs 1.27 lakh has been seized and two arrested. Cash valued at Rs 1 crore and 4.5 lakh have been recovered and three suspects detained. The RPF official said that ganja came from Chattisgarh, Odisha and North East India. 

