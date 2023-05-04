Inspiration, imagination & information

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the last decade or so, some of the biggest names in the tech industry have increasingly banked on Artificial Intelligence (AI) being the next revolutionary innovation, pouring billions of dollars into research and development. These investments led to a steady improvement in existing technologies, such as mobile photography, the advent of digital personal assistants, and more. But until 2021, before OpenAI made tools like Dall-E and ChatGPT available to the public, AI tools didn’t necessarily seem that revolutionary.

As generative tools, both ChatGPT and Dall-E were capable of outputting complex text and images, respectively, based on a simple user command. This opened up a new avenue for creative artists, writers, and software developers to harness the powerful AI to not only make mundane parts of their jobs easier but also become more productive.

Ajay Purushotham, art director at a city-based ad company, says generative AI tools take away one of the main drawbacks of creative work – getting started. “Generative AI tools allow me to explore new creative possibilities that I otherwise might not have done. They provide an ideal starting point from which I can start my work rather than working on a design from scratch. I am excited to see how AI will continue to transform video and audio creation in the future,” adds Purushotham.

Bhoomi Dattani, a graphic designer at a city-based apparel brand and a regular user of image manipulation tools, mentions the tools are also very useful for quickly changing the background of an image or enhancing its visual style. “It saves a lot of time and since it doesn’t really need that much creative input, I have no problem using the tool to quickly get the work done,” Dattani adds.

Meanwhile, Rohan Babu, a fractional chief marketing officer, uses ChatGPT as a starting point for research for the blogs he regularly writes. “I ask ChatGPT to act like an expert and, within a few prompts, it helps me narrow my focus to a specific range. It essentially acts like your personal intern, and saves you a lot of time,” shares Babu adding that he’s careful not to use it only for specific purposes given that tools like ChatGPT can occassionally output false information.

While misinformation is one of the most visible issues with tools like ChatGPT, issues like data privacy and digital rights are also big concerns for many. “It’s very exciting to see an AI tool solve real world code related queries, but we don’t know how these tools process user data yet,” shares Chandan, a cloud engineer at a multinational IT firm. “I would like to see some regulation to set out a framework on how these companies can operate and process user data.”

Babu agrees, but warns that any regulation should involve all stakeholders, including the companies behind the tools in order to protect innovation. “The race to profit from these technologies is very real. User data is already freely traded for various purposes, including advertising,” he adds.

