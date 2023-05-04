Home Cities Bengaluru

Miss-Fit 

Mangoes are packed with vitamin A and C, iron, magnesium, potassium, copper as well as fat-free, sodium-free, & cholesterol-free properties.

Published: 04th May 2023 12:02 PM

By Wanitha Ashok
Express News Service

Myth: Mangoes cause weight gain ? 
Fact: Mangoes are packed with vitamin A and C, iron, magnesium, potassium, copper as well as fat-free, sodium-free, & cholesterol-free properties. They can boost your immunity as they are rich in Vitamin A, C, and anti-oxidants. As they are rich in Vitamin C, they are good for hair and skin as well. They are good for the health of the heart too. The fibre content in mangoes induces a feeling of satiety, so when eaten in moderation mangoes are totally fine. Anyday more nutritious than junk food.  Mangoes have just 0.4gm of fat per 100 gms. Moreover, it is cholesterol-free. It has 14 gms of sugar per 100 gms and a oreo cookie has up to 41 gms of sugar per 100 gm. The GI of Mangoes is at 56 which is neither high nor low. 

Myth : Mangoes are not suitable for people with diabetes! 
Fact: Widely believed that eating mangoes is not suitable for diabetic patients. Mango is a sweet fruit but low-med in glycemic index (below 55), making it suitable for even those with diabetes. Moderation is key. In fact, mango contains a compound known as mangiferin, an important antioxidant that helps regulate blood sugar levels by lowering them a little.

Myth : Mangoes can raise your body temperature.
Fact: Yes if consumed in excess, mangoes tend to produce heat in the body. So, this myth isn’t entirely false. But a simple solution to this problem. Soak the mangoes in water for a few hours before consuming them. This technique prevents heat formation in the body.

