Karnataka Assembly elections: Age, health no bar for veterans on campaign trail

BENGALURU: With less than a week left for poll day, senior leaders cutting across party lines are pushing themselves, attending multiple rallies and public events every day, across the state. Many are in the 80-90 age bracket, and have nagging health issues, but are soldiering on.

Ever since poll dates were announced, national leaders from the Congress and BJP have been touring Karnataka and in the past week, action has picked up despite the soaring temperatures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aged 72, has been in Karnataka almost every day of the week, taking part in roadshows. He has covered Belagavi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Hosapete, Raichur, Chitradurga, Karwar and other places in just two days. On May 6 and 7, he will be on a roadshow in Bengaluru.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the Lingayat leader who recently turned 80, is also busy attending rallies and events. After the party announced names last month, a few rebels quit the BJP and joined other parties, prompting the veteran to say he will travel across the 224 assembly constituencies and ensure the party returns to power. He is among the BJP’s star campaigners, reaching out to a large number of people and striving to retain Lingayat voters.

Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda (90) has been campaigning since April 28, and is expected to continue till May 8. He is taking part in roadshows and rallies in 40 constituencies across Karnataka.

Gowda’s son H D Kumaraswamy, who has undergone a couple of cardiac surgeries, has been on his Pancharatna Yatra every day to address people. He was unwell last week and admitted to a private hospital. However, after being discharged, he attended a rally in Mysuru. He is taking part in more than five rallies and events every day.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge (81) is busy with three or four rallies, public events or press meets every day. Kharge is leaving no stone unturned to campaign for his party candidates, travelling to various corners every day. Of 224 assembly seats, 36 are reserved for Schedule Caste candidates, and the Dalit leader is expected to play a major role in these segments.

Former CM Siddaramaiah (76), a diabetic, is also travelling, but is very particular about his food intake. Contesting from Varuna, Siddaramiah is campaigning across the state, urging people to vote for Congress candidates.

