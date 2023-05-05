Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Assembly elections: Age, health no bar for veterans on campaign trail

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the Lingayat leader who recently turned 80, is also busy attending rallies and events.

Published: 05th May 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Campaign , election , vote

Image used for representation.(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With less than a week left for poll day, senior leaders cutting across party lines are pushing themselves, attending multiple rallies and public events every day, across the state. Many are in the 80-90 age bracket, and have nagging health issues, but are soldiering on.

Ever since poll dates were announced, national leaders from the Congress and BJP have been touring Karnataka and in the past week, action has picked up despite the soaring temperatures.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aged 72, has been in Karnataka almost every day of the week, taking part in roadshows. He has covered Belagavi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Hosapete, Raichur, Chitradurga, Karwar and other places in just two days. On May 6 and 7, he will be on a roadshow in Bengaluru.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the Lingayat leader who recently turned 80, is also busy attending rallies and events. After the party announced names last month, a few rebels quit the BJP and joined other parties, prompting the veteran to say he will travel across the 224 assembly constituencies and ensure the party returns to power. He is among the BJP’s star campaigners, reaching out to a large number of people and striving to retain Lingayat voters.

Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda (90) has been campaigning since April 28, and is expected to continue till May 8. He is taking part in roadshows and rallies in 40 constituencies across Karnataka. 

Gowda’s son H D Kumaraswamy, who has undergone a couple of cardiac surgeries, has been on his Pancharatna Yatra every day to address people. He was unwell last week and admitted to a private hospital. However, after being discharged, he attended a rally in Mysuru. He is taking part in more than five rallies and events every day.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge (81) is busy with three or four rallies, public events or press meets every day. Kharge is leaving no stone unturned to campaign for his party candidates, travelling to various corners every day. Of 224 assembly seats, 36 are reserved for Schedule Caste candidates, and the Dalit leader is expected to play a major role in these segments. 

Former CM Siddaramaiah (76), a diabetic, is also travelling, but is very particular about his food intake. Contesting from Varuna, Siddaramiah is campaigning across the state, urging people to vote for Congress candidates. 

Former chief minister and BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, the Lingayat leader who recently turned 80, is also busy attending rallies and events. He is among the BJP’s star campaigners, reaching out to a large number of people and striving to retain Lingayat voters

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly elections
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp