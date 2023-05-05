Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Assembly elections: Parties’ pledges ‘generic’, says health experts 

There is a need to adopt a comprehensive system focussing on improving the infrastructure, human resources, quality of equipment, and upskilling of employees, the doctors explained.

Published: 05th May 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Congress manifesto for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023.(Photo | PTI)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The healthcare promises made by major political parties in their manifestos are mostly “generic” and will not largely contribute to improving Karnataka’s health index, according to experts. 
“Most promises by all the four parties (BJP, Congress, JDS and AAP) are generic and not focus-driven. Congress’ promise of increasing the health expenditure by 5 per cent does not define where exactly the money will be invested. Establishing Namma Clinics in every ward was also announced in the 2022 state budget, which is already being executed,” Dr Vishwanath B L, founder of Satva Speciality Clinic and Preventive Care, told The New Indian Express.  

Certain promises like setting up more hospitals like Jayadeva, or establishing ‘mohalla’ clinics do not look promising as the current state of the healthcare sector in Karnataka is extremely poor, doctors said adding that other promises like making making Karnataka anaemia-mukt and increasing Ayushman Bharat- Arogya Karnataka insurance coverage, too, do not guarantee much improvement. 

Health experts have called the efforts of the current government  to improve Karnataka’s public healthcare system as quick fixes.  

Dr Sylvia Karpagam, a researcher and public health doctor, said more district hospitals are being taken over by private establishments, which will increase the cost of services in the long run. 

Dr Karpagam also criticised the recently launched Namma Clinics, stating that services at primary health centres must be improved instead. Since the clinics are also open for a particular time (9 am - 4 pm), it is inaccessible to a lot of people.

There is a need to adopt a comprehensive system focussing on improving the infrastructure, human resources, quality of equipment, and upskilling of employees, the doctors explained. The structure showcases inadequacies at several levels. 

